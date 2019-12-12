Allen Robinson Nominated For 2019 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Former Penn State football wideout Allen Robinson was nominated by the Chicago Bears for the Walter Payton Man of The Year award on Thursday. The annual award is given to an NFL player who exhibits the most excellence both on and off the field.

A game-changer both on & off the football field.



Congrats @AllenRobinson on being our 2019 #WPMOY nominee. pic.twitter.com/H7OxDGHCff — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 12, 2019

Robinson was nominated for the awards due to his commitment to philanthropy and community impact, much thanks to his involvement with the Bears’ Within Reach foundation. This foundation provides low-income kids from Chicago with educational opportunities and resources.

The wideout skipped his senior season of NCAA eligibility to enter the NFL draft, and he was selected in the second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was later later signed by the Chicago Bears in 2018 after tearing his ACL the season before and becoming a free agent. Robinson leads the Bears this year with 898 receiving yards, and he’s also scored seven touchdowns.

“Being able to raise money but also being able to see the excitement that kids have when they can go on a little shopping spree for Christmas,” Robinson said of what he’s most proud of. “And being able to see the smiles on kids’ faces when they have the opportunity to get whatever they want going back to school.”

Through the Within Reach Foundation, Robinson also launched a “Reach for a Book Reading Zone” at the Gantz Boys & Girls Club in Chicago. He was able to raise $135,000 through a fundraising event in October, which helped support his mission at the Boys & Girls Club. He also hosted his fifth annual “Operation Elf” this December in which he took 25 kids from Chicago youth centers on a Christmas shopping spree and gave them autographed footballs.

Robinson’s community impact has gone much further than just the foundation, as he has also donated six tickets to local charities for every home game this season.

The winner of the award will get to donate $250,000 towards the charity of their choice, while the other 31 nominees will get to donate $50,000. Through the Man of the Year Charity Challenge, you can also vote for Robinson by tweeting “#WPMOYChallenge Robinson” between December 12 and January 12 for a shot at an additional $25,000 charity contribution.

Robinson played at Penn State between from 2011 to 2013, hauling in nearly 2500 yards and 17 touchdowns over his collegiate career. Although he had an all-around impressive stint with the Nittany Lions, he is best known for “the catch” against Michigan in 2013, which he later got tattooed on his torso.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]