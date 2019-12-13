Penn State Sends Message Of Support To New Jersey Students Following Jersey City Shooting

Penn State Vice President of Student Affairs Damon Sims offered a message of support and condolences to anyone affected by this week’s mass shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey that took the lives of three bystanders and one police offer.

“This week’s shootings in Jersey City remind us anew how fragile life can be and how important it is to cherish one another,” Sims said in an email to New Jersey students. “Such events compel us once again to stand together against hate in all its forms. The university’s deepest sympathy goes to the victims, their families and friends, and our Jewish brothers and sisters everywhere.”

The attack, which took place at a kosher market, is believed to have been fueled by anti-Semitism. Police initially deemed the violence as a random act, but the FBI referred to it as a “domestic terrorism incident with a hate crime bias” following further investigation.

Sims acknowledged that while he and his colleagues can’t prevent violence, Penn State offers resources to help affected students. These include the university’s Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) and the Penn State Crisis Line, which can be reached 24 hours a day at 1-877-229-6400 or by texting “LIONS” to 741741.

“That spirit of helping one another through these situations is found throughout the Penn State community,” Sims wrote. “Do not hesitate to share any concerns you have with a faculty or staff member you know. They will help us help you if you only give them that chance.”

He also encouraged students to contact Penn State’s Student Care and Advocacy office, which can provide emotional support and help them through challenging situations. The office can be reached by calling 814-863-2020 or through email.

You can read Sims’ full note to New Jersey students below:

Dear Student— This week’s shootings in Jersey City remind us anew how fragile life can be and how important it is to cherish one another. Such events compel us once again to stand together against hate in all its forms. The University’s deepest sympathy goes to the victims, their families and friends, and our Jewish brothers and sisters everywhere. As a student who may be affected more directly than most by this awful, senseless tragedy, I want you to know the University stands ready to help in any way it reasonably can. Support services include Counseling & Psychological Services at every Penn State campus, and the Penn State Crisis Line can be reached 24 hours a day at 1-877-229-6400, or by texting “LIONS” to 741741. Our Student Care and Advocacy office provides necessary support to make even the most challenging situations more manageable. Emotional and mental distress can affect student performance and experience in all the wrong ways, and any student impacted by this tragedy in ways that have compromised academic or cocurricular experience should not hesitate to call 814-863-2020, or email [email protected] for assistance. My colleagues are eager to help. That spirit of helping one another through these situations is found throughout the Penn State community. Do not hesitate to share any concerns you have with a faculty or staff member you know. They will help us help you, if you only give them that chance. You have my very best wishes, as well as my promise that we will do whatever we can to support you in the ways you need. And if I can be personally helpful, do not hesitate to let me know. Sincerely, Damon Sims Vice President for Student Affairs The Pennsylvania State University

