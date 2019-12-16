PSU news by
Penn State Fans Rejoice After Penn State Hoops Gets Ranked In AP Top 25 Poll

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
12/16/19 1:21 pm

Well, folks. It finally happened.

Penn State men’s basketball was ranked No. 23 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll after yet another impressive week of on-court action. The Nittany Lions defeated then-No. 4 Maryland 76-69 at the Bryce Jordan Center before pulling out a close win 73-71 win over Alabama Saturday afternoon.

Pat Chambers’ program is now 9-2 and joins four Big Ten schools — No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Maryland, No. 14 Michigan, and No. 15 Michigan State — in this week’s rankings.

Naturally, Nittany Lions fans took to Twitter to celebrate the monumental achievement for Pat Chambers’ program.

Can’t argue with facts here, folks. The GOAT is No. 23… Penn State hoops is No. 23… Coincidence? I think not!

This is now the first time Penn State has been ranked in the poll since 1993 — a nearly 23-year drought! Fans weren’t subtle when noting everything that’s happened since that fateful season.

UNC fans were also just the teensiest bit salty when they saw the Nittany Lions were ranked above their beloved Tar Heels.

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

