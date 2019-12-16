Penn State Fans Rejoice After Penn State Hoops Gets Ranked In AP Top 25 Poll
Well, folks. It finally happened.
Penn State men’s basketball was ranked No. 23 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll after yet another impressive week of on-court action. The Nittany Lions defeated then-No. 4 Maryland 76-69 at the Bryce Jordan Center before pulling out a close win 73-71 win over Alabama Saturday afternoon.
Pat Chambers’ program is now 9-2 and joins four Big Ten schools — No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Maryland, No. 14 Michigan, and No. 15 Michigan State — in this week’s rankings.
Naturally, Nittany Lions fans took to Twitter to celebrate the monumental achievement for Pat Chambers’ program.
December 16, 2019
Woohoo..congrats Pat Chambers and the men’s Bball team.— Robert Muller (@robmuller) December 16, 2019
Can’t argue with facts here, folks. The GOAT is No. 23… Penn State hoops is No. 23… Coincidence? I think not!
This is now the first time Penn State has been ranked in the poll since 1993 — a nearly 23-year drought! Fans weren’t subtle when noting everything that’s happened since that fateful season.
Penn State basketball is ranked for the first time in my entire lifetime.— Nick Leloia (@nleloia42) December 16, 2019
The last time Penn State was ranked:
Google did not exist
“Titanic” was not yet filmed
Y2K was a thing
Ki-Jana Carter was a month away from becoming the No. 1 pick
The AL ROY was Derek Jeter
UNC fans were also just the teensiest bit salty when they saw the Nittany Lions were ranked above their beloved Tar Heels.
