Penn State Fans Rejoice After Penn State Hoops Gets Ranked In AP Top 25 Poll

Well, folks. It finally happened.

Penn State men’s basketball was ranked No. 23 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll after yet another impressive week of on-court action. The Nittany Lions defeated then-No. 4 Maryland 76-69 at the Bryce Jordan Center before pulling out a close win 73-71 win over Alabama Saturday afternoon.

JUST IN: Penn State men's basketball has entered the @AP_Top25 poll at No. 23.



This is the Nittany Lions' first appearance in the Top 25 since 1996! pic.twitter.com/cdl4Z5abeC — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 16, 2019

Pat Chambers’ program is now 9-2 and joins four Big Ten schools — No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Maryland, No. 14 Michigan, and No. 15 Michigan State — in this week’s rankings.

Naturally, Nittany Lions fans took to Twitter to celebrate the monumental achievement for Pat Chambers’ program.

Woohoo..congrats Pat Chambers and the men’s Bball team. — Robert Muller (@robmuller) December 16, 2019

penn state is better than Alabama in football and UNC in basketball in 2019 inject it into all of my veins — Vinny Nardella (@vnardella5) December 16, 2019

FAMOUS NUMBER 23S:



MICHAEL JORDAN

LeBRON JAMES

PENN STATE BASKETBALL — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) December 16, 2019

Can’t argue with facts here, folks. The GOAT is No. 23… Penn State hoops is No. 23… Coincidence? I think not!

This is now the first time Penn State has been ranked in the poll since 1993 — a nearly 23-year drought! Fans weren’t subtle when noting everything that’s happened since that fateful season.

I was a junior in high school the last time Penn State men’s basketball was ranked. I am 40 years old. https://t.co/ipJTKYKZsA — Geoff Rushton (@GeoffRushton) December 16, 2019

The last time Penn State basketball was ranked, UMass was No. 1, Allen Iverson was at Georgetown and the Bryce Jordan Center was two months old https://t.co/V0HqFzveU5 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) December 16, 2019

Penn State basketball is ranked for the first time in 23 years. Their current arena was 2 months old the last time they were ranked. — Boiler Uniforms (@BoilerUniforms) December 16, 2019

Penn State basketball is ranked for the first time in my entire lifetime.



The last time Penn State was ranked:



Google did not exist



“Titanic” was not yet filmed



Y2K was a thing



Ki-Jana Carter was a month away from becoming the No. 1 pick



The AL ROY was Derek Jeter — Nick Leloia (@nleloia42) December 16, 2019

FIRST TIME IN MY LIFE THAT PENN STATE BASKETBALL IS RANKED IN THE AP POLL https://t.co/5qK7o0WQqJ — Tyler (@tsteiner_) December 16, 2019

PENN

STATE

BASKETBALL

IS

RANKED

FOR

THE

FIRST

TIME

SINCE

1996 pic.twitter.com/hW6bq2U30j — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) December 16, 2019

#PennState basketball is ranked for the first time in 23 years. BaSkEtBaLl ScHoOl — ǝsnoɥz (@gregzhouse) December 16, 2019

PENN STATE BASKETBALL IS RANKED THIS IS NOT A DRILL — cos – 9 days (@Cosmic28i) December 16, 2019

Predictably, this is the first time ever that Penn State basketball and Indiana football have been ranked in the same school year. Came close in the early 1950s — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) December 16, 2019

UNC fans were also just the teensiest bit salty when they saw the Nittany Lions were ranked above their beloved Tar Heels.

We now live in a world where Penn State is ranked in basketball and UNC isn’t https://t.co/5pnqgbPvoM — Cory V Lestochi (@Cory_Lestochi) December 16, 2019

Penn State is ranked higher than UNC in basketball and this is probably the worst I’ve felt as a UNC fan in a long time pic.twitter.com/Uy9wIf5gQq — Sean Mohollen (@MOmoney_MOholln) December 16, 2019

