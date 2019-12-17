PSU news by
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Ranked No. 1 In Nike/US Lacrosse Preseason Division I Poll

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
12/17/19 12:23 pm

Well, folks. The Nittany Lions are on top once again.

Penn State men’s lacrosse checked in at No. 1 in the Nike/US Lacrosse preseason top 20 poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions rose to the top of the rankings after leading the country with 17.94 goals per game in 2019, which earned them the No. 1 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Penn State went all the way to the tournament’s Final Four at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before falling to Yale 21-17 in the semifinals.

Penn State largely kept its top spot thanks to returning the majority of its talented roster, which is headed by Grant Ament, who recorded an NCAA-record 96 assists in 2019, and Mac O’Keefe, who tallied 78 goals last season.

Also included in the poll is defending NCAA champion Virginia, which is ranked No. 2. Yale, Maryland, and Duke round out the poll’s top five in that order.

Penn State will likely begin its 2020 season in the coming weeks, but its upcoming schedule hasn’t been released yet. Last season, the Nittany Lions began their season with two scrimmages in late January before opening the season just a few days into February.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

