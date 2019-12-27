Penn State Football Legend Jack Ham Makes Second Team All-Time All-American List

Penn State football legend Jack Ham has made ESPN’s second team All-Time All-American list. Ham finished his Nittany Lion career with 251 tackles and a total of four blocked kicks, three of which came in his senior season.

Ham arrived at Penn State as a last-second addition to Joe Paterno’s second ever recruiting class, and that was only because a player who committed to Penn State decided to go elsewhere. As fate would have it, however, Ham just so happened to become the unquestioned leaders of Penn State’s defense and, perhaps most importantly, one of the greatest linebackers in the history of football.

During the three years he was at Penn State, the Nittany Lions went 29-3, only losing three games in Ham’s final season. Ham notched 91 tackles and had four interceptions during that season on his way to becoming a consensus All-American for the first time in his career.

ESPN created this list celebrating 150 years of college football. Ham shares a spot on the second team with the likes of Peyton Manning, “Mean” Joe Greene, Ed Reed, and Randy Moss. Ham would go on to have a successful 11-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he would win four Super Bowls while still playing like the dominant linebacker he was in college.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. He is a big Survivor fan and he watches way too much TV for his own good. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to [email protected] or @theowenabbey on Twitter.