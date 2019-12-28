San Francisco 49ers Promote Kevin Givens To Active Roster
Former Penn State football defensive tackle Kevin Givens is officially on an NFL roster after the San Francisco 49ers promoted him from their practice squad Friday afternoon.
Givens was promoted to the 53-man roster after defensive lineman Jullian Taylor tore his ACL in practice Thursday. He’ll undergo a season-ending surgery, which will knock him out for the rest of the regular season as well as San Francisco’s upcoming playoff run.
“Kevin had a good training camp, was close to making our roster,” head coach Kyle Shanahan told ESPN. “He worked all year to get better and he’s been waiting for this opportunity. He got it yesterday.”
Prior to being called up, Givens had practiced with the Niners’ practice squad ever since he was signed by the team back in April. He was named San Francisco’s scout team player of the week three times this season.
Despite going undrafted, Givens had a strong career in Happy Valley. He recorded 82 total tackles, 21.5 tackles-for-loss, and 13 sacks in his four years with the Nittany Lions.
Givens could make his NFL debut this weekend when the 49ers travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. San Francisco clinched a playoff berth weeks ago, which means the Altoona native’s first playoff appearance certainly isn’t out of the question in the next few weeks.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
No. 10 Penn State Outlasts No. 17 Memphis 53-39 In Cotton Bowl Classic Shootout
An impressive offensive performance from the Nittany Lions proved enough to make them Cotton Bowl champions.
Penn State Football Leaves Lasting Legacy, Foundation For Future Success After Cotton Bowl Victory
Penn State’s 2019 team will be remembered for the way it shattered preseason expectations and, more importantly, its ability to overcome adversity.
Send this to a friend
Comments