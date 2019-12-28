San Francisco 49ers Promote Kevin Givens To Active Roster

Former Penn State football defensive tackle Kevin Givens is officially on an NFL roster after the San Francisco 49ers promoted him from their practice squad Friday afternoon.

49ers Promote DL Kevin Givens, Place DL Jullian Taylor on Injured Reservehttps://t.co/EyHjGR350K pic.twitter.com/AEWXg6lBDK — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 28, 2019

Givens was promoted to the 53-man roster after defensive lineman Jullian Taylor tore his ACL in practice Thursday. He’ll undergo a season-ending surgery, which will knock him out for the rest of the regular season as well as San Francisco’s upcoming playoff run.

“Kevin had a good training camp, was close to making our roster,” head coach Kyle Shanahan told ESPN. “He worked all year to get better and he’s been waiting for this opportunity. He got it yesterday.”

Prior to being called up, Givens had practiced with the Niners’ practice squad ever since he was signed by the team back in April. He was named San Francisco’s scout team player of the week three times this season.

Despite going undrafted, Givens had a strong career in Happy Valley. He recorded 82 total tackles, 21.5 tackles-for-loss, and 13 sacks in his four years with the Nittany Lions.

Givens could make his NFL debut this weekend when the 49ers travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. San Francisco clinched a playoff berth weeks ago, which means the Altoona native’s first playoff appearance certainly isn’t out of the question in the next few weeks.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]