Saquon Barkley, Robbie Gould, Pick Up NFL Players Of The Week Honors For Week 16
Saquon Barkley and Robbie Gould earned themselves offensive and special teams players of week honors, respectively, after their impressive performances during week 16 of the NFL season.
Barkley erupted for 279 total yards and two touchdowns in the New York Giants’ win over the Washington Redskins. Barkley’s 189 rushing yards are the most yards he’s ever rushed for in a single game since entering the NFL last season.
This is the second time in his young career that Barkley has been given this award and the first time this year. He’s the second Penn State offensive player to win the award this year, as he joins Chris Godwin — who won it during week 12.
It seems that these past two weeks have put the star running back on track again in what’s been a struggle for him this season. No. 26 suffered an ankle injury earlier this year, and the Giants have struggled to a 4-11 record so far in 2019.
Meanwhile, Gould accounted for 10 points for the San Francisco 49ers in their win against the Rams. The Penn Stater drilled the game winning field goal as time expired to put the 49ers on top 34-31. He finished the day 2/2 on field goals and converted all four of his extra points. This was Gould’s second game winner of the season, with the other being just two weeks prior against the Saints.
This is the eighth time in his career that Gould has been named Special Teams Player of the Week, with the last time coming during week 15 of last season.
Gould has been on a roll over the past three weeks, as he has accounted for 32 total points for the 49ers.
