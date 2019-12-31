Penn State Football Parts Ways With Offensive Line Coach Matt Limegrover

Update 12:30 p.m.: Penn State Athletics has confirmed that Matt Limegrover will not be back with the team next season.

“We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program for the last four seasons,” head coach James Franklin said in a statement. “We wish Matt and his family all the best in the future.”

The university confirmed that Limegrover’s contract won’t be renewed and that a national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

Original Story: Penn State football has reportedly parted ways with offensive line coach Matt Limegrover, according to the Centre Daily Times’ Jon Sauber. At the time of publication, Limegrover was still listed as a member of Penn State’s coaching staff by the university’s website.

Limegrover has served as the Nittany Lions’ offensive line coach for the past four seasons, and he also became the team’s run game coordinator in 2018. Before Limegrover’s hiring, the team’s offensive line was often considered a weak point — particularly during an ugly 27-10 loss to Temple in which Christian Hackenberg was sacked 10 times. However, the unit underwent a bit of a renaissance under Limegrover’s direction.

The Nittany Lions’ rushing attack averaged 192 yards per game under Limegrover’s direction — including a season-high 396 in the Cotton Bowl Classic against Memphis. The four-man committee of Journey Brown, Noah Cain, Devyn Ford, and Ricky Slade definitely got tons of help from their linemen up front throughout the year as Penn State boasted the 36th-best rushing attack in the nation.

Penn State’s passing attack wasn’t always as potent — but not always because of a lack of protection for Sean Clifford. Like every unit in the nation, the team’s offensive line did break down at times, but it had a solid season in pass-protection and helped Clifford win 10 games as a redshirt sophomore in his first year as the team’s starter.

Rasheed Walker, Steven Gonzalez, Michal Menet, CJ Thorpe, and Will Fries all had solid 2019 seasons. The only regular starter on Penn State’s offensive line who won’t be back next season is Gonzalez — a senior who started in 43 consecutive games for the Nittany Lions over the past three seasons. Menet and Fries could’ve left the university in favor of the NFL Draft, but both elected to stay in Happy Valley for their final season of eligibility.

In addition to this year’s starting five, past players like Ryan Bates and Connor McGovern enjoyed fruitful careers on Penn State’s offensive line, and both are currently rostered by the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.

Penn State Athletics didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter. We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

