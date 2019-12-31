PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Press Releases

State College Foodies Have Found Their Lunch!

By Sponsored Content
12/31/19 3:00 pm

Taking on the trend of value-conscious diners who want delicious food and a beautiful-yet-casual dining environment, enthusiastic “foodies” can now find both during Barrel 21’s lunch on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4pm.

Diners can choose from simple “Sandwich Combos” starting at $13, which include local staples like the Goot Essa Grilled Cheese or a Hogs Galore Hot Sausage, with fries and a beverage. Guests can also order from the “All Day Menu”, which includes items from their regular dinner selections, and additional salads or sandwiches such as a Szechuan Pulled Pork Banh Mi, the Waldorf Wedge, or Chislic Poutine.

While some might think of Barrel 21 as more suited to fancy dinners or special occasions, their lunch is just one of the ways this local Distillery has broadened its popularity and accented its casual atmosphere. If a mid-afternoon cocktail isn’t on your Friday to-do list, don’t worry! They offer Otto’s bottled craft sodas (Root Beer, Orange, Grape, or Ginger Beer) and other non-alcoholic beverages, as well as their full bar. On Saturdays, the 12pm-4pm lunch hours also include an afternoon Happy Hour – almost unheard of in State College! – that overlaps lunch from 2pm-4pm.

Reservations are not necessary, but you can make them by calling (814) 308-9522 or via OpenTable. Barrel 21 is easy to access from all points in State College, located just a mile from the Valley Vista/Atherton St. exit of I-99. Grab your foodie friends and make your next lunch plans at Barrel 21!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Sponsored Content

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Sponsored

Songs for a Friend: A Celebration to Benefit Our Brother, Mark Ross

The State Theatre proudly welcomes ​Songs For A Friend; A benefit concert for Mark Ross.

Otto’s Holiday Tree Benefits Local Charity

Holiday Gift Ideas from Mount Nittany Winery

Penn State Football Parts Ways With Offensive Line Coach Matt Limegrover

Penn State Athletics confirmed that Limegrover’s contract will not be renewed, and a national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

Penn State’s Decade By The Numbers

The most eventful decade in Penn State history ends today.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend