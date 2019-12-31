State College Foodies Have Found Their Lunch!

Taking on the trend of value-conscious diners who want delicious food and a beautiful-yet-casual dining environment, enthusiastic “foodies” can now find both during Barrel 21’s lunch on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4pm.

Diners can choose from simple “Sandwich Combos” starting at $13, which include local staples like the Goot Essa Grilled Cheese or a Hogs Galore Hot Sausage, with fries and a beverage. Guests can also order from the “All Day Menu”, which includes items from their regular dinner selections, and additional salads or sandwiches such as a Szechuan Pulled Pork Banh Mi, the Waldorf Wedge, or Chislic Poutine.

While some might think of Barrel 21 as more suited to fancy dinners or special occasions, their lunch is just one of the ways this local Distillery has broadened its popularity and accented its casual atmosphere. If a mid-afternoon cocktail isn’t on your Friday to-do list, don’t worry! They offer Otto’s bottled craft sodas (Root Beer, Orange, Grape, or Ginger Beer) and other non-alcoholic beverages, as well as their full bar. On Saturdays, the 12pm-4pm lunch hours also include an afternoon Happy Hour – almost unheard of in State College! – that overlaps lunch from 2pm-4pm.

Reservations are not necessary, but you can make them by calling (814) 308-9522 or via OpenTable. Barrel 21 is easy to access from all points in State College, located just a mile from the Valley Vista/Atherton St. exit of I-99. Grab your foodie friends and make your next lunch plans at Barrel 21!

