Penn State Hoops’ Coaches Vs. Cancer Game Set For January 11
Penn State men’s basketball’s annual Coaches vs. Cancer game will take place at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 at the Bryce Jordan Center against Wisconsin, the team announced Thursday. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the organization and support cancer initiatives in Centre County.
Fans can receive a special Coaches vs. Cancer t-shirt through a limited-time promotional offer while supplies last. This online-only promotion pins adult tickets at $20 children’s at $13. Normal, non-promotional tickets start at $24 on Ticketmaster.
This is just the latest revelation in the Nittany Lions and Coaches vs. Cancer’s storied history. Last spring, head coach Pat Chambers received the organization’s prestigious Champion Award after raising more than $1.3 million during his tenure at Penn State. As of last year, the Penn State chapter of Coaches vs. Cancer has raised more than $3 million.
A collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Coaches vs. Cancer works to empower coaches their teams, and their communities to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living.
The No. 21 Nittany Lions’ Big Ten showdown against Wisconsin will stream on the Big Ten Network that afternoon.
You can find information about Coaches vs. Cancer and January 11’s festivities here.
