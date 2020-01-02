Penn State Hoops’ Coaches Vs. Cancer Game Set For January 11

Penn State men’s basketball’s annual Coaches vs. Cancer game will take place at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 at the Bryce Jordan Center against Wisconsin, the team announced Thursday. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the organization and support cancer initiatives in Centre County.

Tip time set for 2:15 pm for Saturday, Jan. 11 game vs. Wisconsin. A portion of the proceeds from the special online ticket offer will benefit Coaches vs. Cancer initiatives in the Centre Region. https://t.co/FZ9EuzaHkY #ClimbWithUs — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 2, 2020

Fans can receive a special Coaches vs. Cancer t-shirt through a limited-time promotional offer while supplies last. This online-only promotion pins adult tickets at $20 children’s at $13. Normal, non-promotional tickets start at $24 on Ticketmaster.

This is just the latest revelation in the Nittany Lions and Coaches vs. Cancer’s storied history. Last spring, head coach Pat Chambers received the organization’s prestigious Champion Award after raising more than $1.3 million during his tenure at Penn State. As of last year, the Penn State chapter of Coaches vs. Cancer has raised more than $3 million.

A collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Coaches vs. Cancer works to empower coaches their teams, and their communities to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living.

The No. 21 Nittany Lions’ Big Ten showdown against Wisconsin will stream on the Big Ten Network that afternoon.

You can find information about Coaches vs. Cancer and January 11’s festivities here.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

