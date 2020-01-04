Lady Lions Lose A Close One, Fall To Wisconsin 71-65

Penn State women’s basketball (6-8, 0-3 Big Ten) lost a close one to Wisconsin (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) 71-65, despite putting together several productive scoring runs. The Lady Lions could not overcome a poor shooting performance in the first half, even though they kept it close throughout the game.

Kamaria McDaniel led the way with 21 points, but Penn State just couldn’t get shots to fall early on. Turnovers were a huge issue as well, but like McDaniel’s scoring, they were limited as the game progressed. The Lady Lions just couldn’t make plays when they needed to in order to get the win.

How It Happened

Although it took awhile for Penn State to get started, Siyeh Frazier was able to score the first basket for the Lady Lions. Wisconsin was able to build a lead off of a good start. Penn State struggled to put in layups early on, similar to the Minnesota game earlier this season.

Makenna Marissa had a hot hand midway through the first quarter. She scored on a second chance opportunity and on the next possession she scored a three. She added another three soon after that and was a constant for Penn State’s offense early on.

As the quarter drew to an end, Alisia Smith had a nice move to draw an and-one foul, and she made the free throw. Wisconsin scored a couple baskets to lead 17-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Smith got the second quarter started by converting on one of two free throws. However, that was the only offense Penn State produced for the first four minutes of the quarter. Wisconsin kept the Lady Lions off balance on both sides of the ball.

Anna Camden put an end to the scoring drought from the field, knocking down a jump shot. Later on, Kamaria McDaniel made her first basket of the day, draining a three. However, turnovers continued to haunt the Lady Lions as they had three consecutive turnovers on the offensive side of the ball. They had 12 turnovers in the first half, as Wisconsin led 29-23.

Penn State came out firing in the beginning of the third quarter, scoring four points to start. They cooled off midway through as Wisconsin found ways to score. The Lady Lions had their best string of possessions, with a couple steals and four points from Lauren Ebo that led to a one-possession game.

While Wisconsin responded with a run of its own, Kamaria McDaniel stepped up and led yet another comeback effort. She dominated the quarter and cut Wisconsin’s lead to one, as the Badgers lead 46-45 at the end of the third quarter.

Lauren Ebo earned Penn State’s first basket of the quarter off of a second chance opportunity, keeping the game within striking distance. The Lady Lions were able to get their first lead of the game off of an Anna Camden three, but that lead didn’t last long.

The Badgers were able to pull away for a bit, yet Bexley Wallace and Kamaria McDaniel were able to cut the lead down to one again. But foul trouble and key turnovers lead to Wisconsin pulling out the victory 71-65.

Kamaria McDaniel finished with a team high 21 points and five assists. Makenna Marisa added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Alicia Smith led the team with 13 rebounds.

Takeaways

Turnovers are a big issue for this team. They need to be more careful with the ball if they want to win these close games. The Lady Lions kept things tight in the second half, but Wisconsin had 17 steals in the game. If Penn State wants to win conference games, it can’t give the ball over that many times.

Kamaria McDaniel is the best player on this team, but she needs to get off to a better start. She finished the game 5-20 from the field, and that was because she started off so poorly shooting the ball. If she can open these games on a better note, it will help Penn State immensely.

Carolyn Kieger is a boss. She coached this game with a black eye because she was playing a defender in practice and took an elbow to the face. The fact that she was willing to get in there with her players shows her toughness and her passion, and despite the fact that this season hasn’t gotten off to a great start, it seems that this team is in good hands with Kieger.

What’s Next

The Lady Lions will travel back to Happy Valley as they play host to Michigan State on Thursday January 9. The game can be seen on BTN+ and will tip off at 7 p.m.

About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. He is a big Survivor fan and he watches way too much TV for his own good. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to [email protected] or @theowenabbey on Twitter.

