Carolina Panthers Hire Former Penn State Linebacker Matt Rhule As Head Coach

Welcome to the big leagues, Matt Rhule.

The former Penn State football linebacker and State College native will be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Tuesday morning. He’ll replace Ron Rivera, who was let go by the Panthers back in November and quickly hired by the Washington Redskins soon after.

We have agreed to terms with Matt Rhule



#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/x42uDnNslR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 7, 2020

Rhule’s seven-year deal is reportedly worth $60 million and could go as high as $70 million via incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rhule’s first head coaching gig came when he was hired as Temple’s head honcho in late 2012. He led a previously 4-7 team to two 10-win seasons in four years and an American Athletic Conference championship in 2016.

He then headed out west to Baylor and led the Bears to a disappointing 1-11 season in 2017. Rhule stayed put, though, and helped guide the team to a 7-6 record in 2018 and an impressive 11-3 season this year, nearly bringing the Bears to the College Football Playoff.

Rhule moved to State College as a teenager and played linebacker at State College Area High School before walking onto Penn State football in 1994. He played for the Nittany Lions for four years and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 1997.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. Matt's happiness solely depends upon the Philadelphia Phillies. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]