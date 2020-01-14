Two Penn State Women’s Volleyball Recruits Earn Gatorade Volleyball Player Of The Year Awards
Incoming Penn State women’s volleyball recruits Annie Cate Fitzpatrick and Macy Van Den Elzen were named the Gatorade Volleyball Players of the Year for Florida and Pennsylvania, respectively, the organization announced Monday morning.
The annual honor recognizes student-athletes who display “not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.” Fifty-one student-athletes are recognized for the award each year — one for each state and the District of Columbia.
Van Den Elzen, who hails from Emmaus, Pennsylvania, tallied 410 kills, 144 digs, 71 service aces, and 50 blocks in her senior season at Emmaus High School. The 6’3″ outside hitter also maintained a 4.08 GPA in the classroom and was named a first-team Under Armour All-American this year after posting a .372 hitting clip.
Fitzpatrick, on the other hand, recorded 425 kills, 250 digs, 56 blocks, and 31 service aces this season at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, Florida. Like Van Den Elzen, she was also named a first-team Under Armour All-American.
Fitzpatrick and Van Den Elzen both competed on Team Pressure in the Under Armour All-America Volleyball Match on New Year’s Eve and contributed in the team’s sweep over Team Savage. Fitzpatrick totaled nine kills, six digs, an ace, and a block, while Van Den Elzen recorded three digs, two kills, and the lone solo block of the match.
As part of Gatorade’s mission to help local communities, both Fitzpatrick and Van Den Elzen have the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choice.
Both players are now eligible for the 2019-2020 Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award, which will be announced later in January. The duo will join fellow recruit Maddy Bilinovic, a defensive specialist, in Happy Valley next fall.
