UPUA Passes Legislation To Fund Free Resume Printing For Spring Career Days

The 14th Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association convened for its first meeting of 2020 Wednesday night in the HUB.

President Laura McKinney kicked things off with a brief report on what was an unusually quiet night for the Assembly. She stated her vision for completing three major projects before the current term concludes: expanding the menstrual product initiative, working with Student Affairs to conceptualize a holistic health center at the university, and collaborating with University President Eric Barron to promote student need.

“We are back and I hope you’re feeling reenergized to finish out the 14th Assembly strong,” McKinney said.

Legislation

In the first order of business of the night, the Assembly voted unanimously to pass Bill #17-14: Free Resume Printing for Spring Career Days. As a result, UPUA will allocate $675 to the free resume printing program, which funds up to 10,000 resume prints — ten per student — starting January 16 and concluding February 14, 2020.

The only other piece of legislation, Bill #18-14: Funding Operational Costs for Revitalization of the Pennsylvania Association of State Related Students (PASS), was subject of a more intense debate. The Assembly opted to table this discussion until next week, so members can recommit it to a committee before reaching a final decision.

If passed, the Assembly will fund $600 in operational costs that “cover vital materials and services in order to enable and sustain the organization and its executive board to effectively advocate on behalf of students across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” according to a UPUA release.

After less than an hour , the meeting adjourned at approximately 8:58 p.m. The 14th Assembly now shifts its focus toward next week as it attempts to revise the elections code for a second time.

About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

