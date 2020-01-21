Third Annual THON Showcase To Feature Org Performances January 23

Students will have the opportunity to raise money FTK, showcase their talents, and compete against one another in the third annual THON Showcase.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 in Eisenhower Auditorium. Students from more than 15 organizations will perform different acts in hopes of earning the opportunity to do so during THON weekend.

The THON Showcase Presented by First National Bank is only a few days away! Make sure your calendars are marked for this Thursday, January 23rd at 7:30pm. Come out to see over 15 organizations perform, For The Kids! You can credit organizations and IDCs when purchasing tickets. pic.twitter.com/rVHzhhz9va — Penn State THON (@THON) January 20, 2020

Tickets are $8 and will be sold at the door. Students will also be able to credit organizations, independent dancer couples, and committees when purchasing tickets.

Last year, Penn State Beaver was crowned the THON Showcase champions after a performance by student Hailey Burbage, who eventually performed at THON 2019 and earned a $2,500 donation credited to her organization.

About the Author

Ava Brendgord Ava is a freshman writer from Houston, TX majoring in broadcast journalism. She loves black coffee, making new friends, and her cute dog that she misses very much. If there's one thing Ava misses most about Texas, its the amazing Tex-Mex food, which central Pennsylvania sadly lacks. Please contact her at @avabrendgord on Twitter and Instagram or email her at [email protected]