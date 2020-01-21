PSU news by
THON

Third Annual THON Showcase To Feature Org Performances January 23

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Ava Brendgord
1/21/20 4:08 am

Students will have the opportunity to raise money FTK, showcase their talents, and compete against one another in the third annual THON Showcase.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 in Eisenhower Auditorium. Students from more than 15 organizations will perform different acts in hopes of earning the opportunity to do so during THON weekend.

Tickets are $8 and will be sold at the door. Students will also be able to credit organizations, independent dancer couples, and committees when purchasing tickets.

Last year, Penn State Beaver was crowned the THON Showcase champions after a performance by student Hailey Burbage, who eventually performed at THON 2019 and earned a $2,500 donation credited to her organization.

Ava Brendgord

Ava is a freshman writer from Houston, TX majoring in broadcast journalism. She loves black coffee, making new friends, and her cute dog that she misses very much. If there's one thing Ava misses most about Texas, its the amazing Tex-Mex food, which central Pennsylvania sadly lacks. Please contact her at @avabrendgord on Twitter and Instagram or email her at [email protected]

