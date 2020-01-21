Third Annual THON Showcase To Feature Org Performances January 23
Students will have the opportunity to raise money FTK, showcase their talents, and compete against one another in the third annual THON Showcase.
The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 in Eisenhower Auditorium. Students from more than 15 organizations will perform different acts in hopes of earning the opportunity to do so during THON weekend.
Tickets are $8 and will be sold at the door. Students will also be able to credit organizations, independent dancer couples, and committees when purchasing tickets.
Last year, Penn State Beaver was crowned the THON Showcase champions after a performance by student Hailey Burbage, who eventually performed at THON 2019 and earned a $2,500 donation credited to her organization.
