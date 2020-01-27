Penn State Classrooms Featured In Popular TikToker’s Viral Videos

In a world full of influencers and TikTokers, it feels like people will do pretty much anything to go viral. And like most, TikTok star, fckjoshy (Joshy), is doing the most in random Penn State classrooms for his 15-minutes of fame. Unsurprisingly, his videos are gaining a lot of traction.

Joshy uses a combination of self-deprecating humor, shock value, absurdity, and sometimes grotesque content to build a recognizable brand across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. On TikTok alone, he has amassed more than 100 million total views, 35 million likes, and 1.6 millions followers after just 5 months. His most popular videos feature him doing things like making popcorn and grilling paninis in college lecture halls. One of his favorite stages is Penn State’s very own Forum Building.

But who is Joshy? We’re not exactly sure, but we know for sure that he’s not a Penn State student. In fact, the tagline he uses at the end of most of his videos is “…and then I dropped out.” There’s not much known about Joshy’s actual identity other than his social media presence, questionable stand-up comedy career, and stint as an intern at Barstool Sports. He also had a stand-up comedy show in 2016 called “College Dropout,” but alas that didn’t work out either.

Penn State isn’t the only school that’s fallen victim to his TikTok pranks, as he’s created similar content at Bucknell, and even made headlines for cooking an omelette in a UConn classroom. Some people are angry at his disruptive classroom behavior, while others are grateful for his entertaining skits breaking up the monotony of a long lecture in Forum.

How would you feel if someone wearing a rainbow croc necklace interrupted your class? Let us know in the comments.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

