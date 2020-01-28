PSU news by
My My Chicken Closes After Four Years, Remains Hopeful For Future

By Matthew Ogden
1/28/20 1:06 pm

One of State College’s premier fried chicken joints is closing its doors.

My My Chicken announced on Facebook Tuesday that its time on Westerly Parkway is coming to an end after four years of providing State College residents and Penn State students with delicious fried chicken, Korean-style chicken, and plenty of mouth-watering sides.

“We would like to thank our staff again for being the best around” My My said in their Facebook post. “They were the heart and soul of My My.”

My My management remained positive in the post, saying they will be focusing on re-imagining their brand and finding a new home to “keep on rocking out the tenders, mac and cheese, and cornbread we all love so much.”

“Please keep an eye on My My Chicken social media to see what the future holds,” My My said. “Thank you and #WeWillAlwaysMyMyBro.”

Matthew Ogden

Matthew Ogden is a senior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism.

