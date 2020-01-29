Penn State Alum Birgitt Boschitsch Named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30

Penn State alumna Birgitt Boschitsch was recently honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30. The prestigious title recognizes 600 young trailblazers and entrepreneurs in 20 different industries including the arts, public policy, and science.

The list was constructed by a panel of experts in each field searching for people who have been “inventing the future from the atom up.” The theme for this year’s list was “Redefining Impossible From Rockets To Molecules.”

“It was amazing news,” Boschitsch said in a release. “I never fully considered being an entrepreneur in the past; I was just passionate about solving technical problems. But as an engineer, I care deeply about technology doing good things for society and I realized I could accomplish that.”

Boschitsch joins a class of esteemed science professionals from all over the country with many different majors and backgrounds. Featured notables on the list include Ursa Major rocket engineer Joe Laurienti and fellow Big Ten alum Daskshita Khurana, who is an assistant professor at Illinois.

Boschitsch graduated from Penn State with her doctorate in mechanical engineering and went on to co-found and become CEO of her startup, spotLESS Materials. She established spotLESS Materials with her adviser, Tak-Sing Wong, who is an associate professor of mechanical and biomedical engineering at Penn State.

Last year, Wong received the Presidental Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers from United States President Donald Trump. This time around, Wong nominated Boschitsch for the Forbes award.

Together, their academic research focused on how to best utilize nature-inspired concepts to making functional and adaptive interfacial materials that tackle global problems.

SpotLESS Materials’ claim to fame is its bio-inspired, self-healing coating that repels water and dirt to make windows, windshields and other surfaces easier to keep clean. Its first product launch was a liquid, sludge, and bacteria-repellent coating that can essentially make a toilet self-cleaning and reduce odors.

The company has three different collections for homes, cars, and the outdoors. Each collection features items designed to bare the elements and keep products clean.

