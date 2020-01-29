Penn State Laureate William Doan To Speak About Mental Health Awareness January 31
Penn State Laureate William Doan will discuss mental health awareness and promote his artwork from 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 31 at the Hintz Family Alumni Center.
Doan is a professor of theatre in the College of Arts and Architecture, director of the Arts and Design Research Incubator, and artist-in-residence for the College of Nursing. He is also the former president of the Association for Theatre in Higher Education and a fellow in the College of the American Theatre. He was named the laureate last year when he was tapped to explore the intersections of art, science, and health through interactive experiences that address issues of living with anxiety and depression.
His latest work includes a performance piece, “Frozen in the Toilet Paper Aisle of Life,” which is part of the larger piece “The Anxiety Project.” The project also includes graphic narratives published in the Annals of Internal Medicine/Graphic Medicine and Cleaver Magazine.
A $5 minimum donation is suggested to attend the event, which is sponsored by UPUA, Lion Ambassadors, the Performing Arts Council, and the Student Philanthropy Network. The event will help raise money for the 2020 Class Gift — an endowment for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS).
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
The Im-Pasta-ble Has Been Done: Power Ranking Dining Hall Pasta
Which dining hall has perfected the classic Italian dish? The pasta-bilities are endless!
Pat Chambers, Lamar Stevens Continue To Lead Penn State Hoops With ‘Mamba Mentality’
Penn State men’s basketball’s head coach and star player have been following the mantra of Kobe Bryant all season long.
Send this to a friend
Comments