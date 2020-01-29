Penn State Laureate William Doan To Speak About Mental Health Awareness January 31

Penn State Laureate William Doan will discuss mental health awareness and promote his artwork from 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 31 at the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

Doan is a professor of theatre in the College of Arts and Architecture, director of the Arts and Design Research Incubator, and artist-in-residence for the College of Nursing. He is also the former president of the Association for Theatre in Higher Education and a fellow in the College of the American Theatre. He was named the laureate last year when he was tapped to explore the intersections of art, science, and health through interactive experiences that address issues of living with anxiety and depression.

His latest work includes a performance piece, “Frozen in the Toilet Paper Aisle of Life,” which is part of the larger piece “The Anxiety Project.” The project also includes graphic narratives published in the Annals of Internal Medicine/Graphic Medicine and Cleaver Magazine.

A $5 minimum donation is suggested to attend the event, which is sponsored by UPUA, Lion Ambassadors, the Performing Arts Council, and the Student Philanthropy Network. The event will help raise money for the 2020 Class Gift — an endowment for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS).

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English from Minersville, PA. If you want to know where that is exactly, just google it. She loves musical theatre, volleyball, and Irving's breakfast special. Email all compliments and available internships to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.