Early-Bird Tickets On Sale For Third Annual Sports Business Conference

Tickets for the third annual Penn State Sports Business Conference are officially on sale.

The two-day event will take place March 19-20. Thursday night’s opening reception will be held at Beaver Stadium, followed by an all-day conference at the Nittany Lion Inn Friday. The conference aims to provide students interested in the intersection of the sports, business, technology and media industries with a platform to connect with professionals in those fields.

This year’s slate of speakers has not be released yet, but in the past, presenters have included Penn State football head coach James Franklin, former Philadelphia Eagle Brian Westbrook, and Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Kim Pegula.

Students interested in attending this event can purchase their tickets here. Early-bird student tickets cost $28, while early bird professional tickets are $81. Both options must be purchased by February 2 in order to receive the deal.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikayla Moskowitz Mikayla is a freshman contributor majoring in Broadcast Journalism. She is from Clarksburg, Maryland, or "just outside of DC". She is a die hard sports fan, music lover and travel junkie. Email her at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @mikayla_ann114 for obnoxious amounts of Washington Capitals content.