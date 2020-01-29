Early-Bird Tickets On Sale For Third Annual Sports Business Conference
Tickets for the third annual Penn State Sports Business Conference are officially on sale.
The two-day event will take place March 19-20. Thursday night’s opening reception will be held at Beaver Stadium, followed by an all-day conference at the Nittany Lion Inn Friday. The conference aims to provide students interested in the intersection of the sports, business, technology and media industries with a platform to connect with professionals in those fields.
This year’s slate of speakers has not be released yet, but in the past, presenters have included Penn State football head coach James Franklin, former Philadelphia Eagle Brian Westbrook, and Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Kim Pegula.
Students interested in attending this event can purchase their tickets here. Early-bird student tickets cost $28, while early bird professional tickets are $81. Both options must be purchased by February 2 in order to receive the deal.
