Club Cross Country To Run Annual 46-Hour THON Relay

The Penn State Club Cross Country team will complete more than just a 5k this weekend as it hosts the sixth annual “Miles For Smiles” to raise money for THON.

Members of the team will take turns running on a treadmill starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 31 until 4 p.m. Sunday, February 2 in the West Commons Lounge. Runners divide into teams for the relay and run in either half-hour or hour-long time slots.

Last year, the team ran a record-breaking 406.76 miles and raised more than $45,000 For The Kids. Although only members of the Club Cross Country team can participate in the running portion, visitors are allowed to stop by the lounge to support them.

If you’re not into running, the team will also provide music, visits from surprise guests, time with the team’s paired families, a different theme every hour, and its very own version of the line dance.

If you would like to donate, you can contribute through either flat donations or based on the total mileage the organization runs throughout the weekend. You can find more info on the event and how to donate here.

About the Author

Hope Damato Hope is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

