Lady Lions To Participate In Play4Kay National Free Throw Challenge Throughout February
Penn State women’s basketball will participate in Play4Kay’s National Free Throw Challenge throughout February to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
Women’s basketball programs around the country will compete to raise money and be crowned champion. Fans can pledge money for every free throw their favorite team makes or through a one-time flat donation here.
The Lady Lions should have little trouble putting up a fight against other Division I teams while fundraising. Penn State currently ranks eighth nationally in free throws made so far this season.
Fans can keep track of the Lady Lions’ progress by checking in on the national leaderboard throughout February.
The Kay Yow Cancer Fund works to “extend and improve the lives of those who are battling cancer” by raising money for cancer research and helping those in need. The organization is named after legendary NC State women’s basketball coach Kay Yow, who passed away in 2009 following a 22-year battle with breast cancer.
The Lady Lions (7-14, 1-9 Big Ten) will also host their 14th-annual Play4Kay Pink Zone game on Sunday, February 9 when they take on Illinois at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tipoff for the conference matchup is set for 2 p.m.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
State College’s Hidden Gems For Fantastic Photo Ops
Tired of taking those cliché photos outside of Old Main? Us too.
Super Bowl Bar Deals In State College
We have your back this Sunday.
Send this to a friend
Comments