Podward State: Season 2, Episode 3

On this week’s episode of “Podward State,” we discuss the #SaveOurSpikes initiative, welcome associate editor Will Pegler to break down Penn State men’s basketball’s recent winning streak, and talk to visual staffer and State College resident Sam Brungo about growing up a townie. You’ll also hear from assistant social media editor Ryan Parsons as he recaps his superlatives for desks across campus.

We release episodes of the podcast weekly, and feature discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.

You can listen to the new episode below, and can also check out our time-stamped listed of discussion topics on this page, too.

0:00-3:55: Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Matt Paolizzi)

3:55-9:19: #SaveOurSpikes initiative

9:19-24:43: Penn State Men’s basketball Talk (featuring Associate Editor Will Pegler)

25:03–37:18: Growing Up With Penn State (featuring Visual Staffer Samuel Brungo)

37:18-47:40: Desk Superlatives (featuring Assistant Social Media Editor Ryan Parsons)

About the Author

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a senior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is the cohost of Onward State's podcast, Podward State, and the blog's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.