Wine & Chocolate Pairing at Mount Nittany Winery
Time to make plans for Valentines Day! You and your Valentine are invited to attend Wine & Chocolate Pairings at Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery.
Treat your sweetheart, friend, or come as a group and enjoy Mount Nittany’s award-winning wines paired with delicious Asher’s Chocolates. The event is on Saturday, February 15.
You can make reservations for one of five hourly time slots, from 12pm to 4pm. Cost is only $9.95/pp and tickets are available though Eventbrite – go to our event page on Facebook for the link. At the event, let us know that you found us through Onward State and you will receive a free long-stemmed rose!
