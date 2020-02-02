Franco Harris’ ‘Immaculate Reception’ Voted Greatest Moment In NFL History

Former Penn State football running back and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris is now officially responsible for the greatest moment in NFL history.

Following a long-awaited fan vote, Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” took home the high honor. The moment dominated a 32-play bracket consisting of each NFL team’s consensus all-time greatest moments, ranging from the Philadelphia Eagles’ “Philly Special” to the Miami Dolphins’ perfect season in 1972.

The legendary play occurred when Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw heaved a last-minute pass down the field in an effort to keep Pittsburgh’s hopes alive with the Steelers trailing 7-6 with fewer than two minutes remaining. The pass deflected off of an Oakland Raider and miraculously landed in the hands of Harris, who returned it for a game-winning touchdown.

Harris’ infamous play gave Pittsburgh its first playoff win in franchise history. He would go on to win four Super Bowls with the Steelers and be named Super Bowl IX MVP in 1975.

In addition to his storied NFL career, Harris also found success with the Nittany Lions. He totaled more than 2,000 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns with Penn State from 1969 to 1971 before being drafted No. 13 overall by the Steelers in 1972. Harris led the team in scoring in 1970.

The “Immaculate Reception” was also voted the No. 1 play in NFL history last fall in a separate countdown celebrating the NFL’s 100th season.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

