Penn State Receives Grant To Expand ‘It’s On Us PA’ Campaign Across All Campuses

Penn State received a $30,000 grant as part of the “It’s On Us PA” campaign. The grant will help to expand educational efforts and spread awareness about sexual violence and misconduct across all Penn State campuses.

The Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response applied for the grant with support from campus and community partners. The grant will help fund the translation of many sexual assault prevention and response videos into six additional languages—Arabic, Mandarin, Korean, Spanish, French, and Malay.

These videos and other corresponding materials were originally created in 2017 as part of a previous “It’s On Us PA” grant in order to raise awareness, education, and resources to combat sexual assault, stalking, and discrimination. These videos also provide information about the resources and support services available at Penn State.

The Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response has seen an increase in reporting instances of sexual misconduct and violence, but students still express that there are barriers that make coming forward difficult. Specifically, Penn State’s data suggests that international students at Penn State are two to three times less likely to report than their domestic counterparts.

Language can present a barrier for accused students, as well, which can leave them unsure of their rights. Translations of videos and other materials will assist these students in understanding the process and their options.

“Our hope is to decrease the uncertainty that goes along with reporting for all students, but especially non-native English speakers,” case manager Chad Wright said. “These translations will increase visibility, accessibility and transparency related to the process for both the survivors and the respondents so that students can feel confident that they will be taken seriously. By developing these materials in a variety of languages, we are letting students know that we welcome them and will support them.”

Governor Tom Wolf launched the “It’s On Us” campaign in January 2016, making Pennsylvania the first state to debut the program. “It’s On Us” aims to increase awareness, education and resources that combat sexual assault in schools, colleges, and universities.

More information about the grant and the “It’s On Us PA” campaign can be found here.

About the Author

Grace Cunningham Grace is a freshman advertising major from Chatham, New Jersey. No, she doesn’t know Snooki, and yes, she will fight you if you tell her that Pennsylvania bagels are good. Grace loves buffalo chicken, the Yankees, and Youtube conspiracy videos. Follow her on twitter @gecunningham7 or email her at [email protected] to tell her she sucks.

