Happy Valley Improv To Build Community Engagement Through Upcoming Shows & Workshops

Happy Valley Improv, State College’s premier longform improv company, is bringing more classes, workshops, performances, and community engagement to State College in 2020.

Beginning this month, the group will perform two shows each night — one at 7 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m. — on the first and third Thursdays of every month at the State Theatre. However, there will be one exception to the monthly schedule for the group’s Fundraiser Show for AIDS Resource at 7 p.m. March 19 at 3 Dots Downtown.

Happy Valley Improv’s flagship show, Happy Valley Improv in the Attic!, will return every first Thursday for the 7 p.m. showing. On the third Thursday of every month the 7 p.m. showing will focus on community, featuring student jams and guest storytellers.

The 9 p.m. performances will always feature the company’s new groups, at a slightly lower cost. Patrons can purchase all-night passes at a discounted price for both showings.

In addition to the performances, Happy Valley Improv will offer classes through its training program. The classes range in complexity from level one through four and include additional Master Classes. Level one classes are held from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday nights in six-week long sessions.

Students must be a minimum of 18 years old to enroll in the training program. Other opportunities are available for youth, including middle and high school summer camps.

“We want to spread the joy of improvisation and show people how life-altering it can be,” founder Samuel Tanner said in a release. “It’s useful whether you’re a full-time actor or someone who’s never taken the stage before.”

Happy Valley Improv values diverse community engagement. They host free improv practice groups from 7-9 p.m. on Sundays at The Makery downtown. This year, the group plans to be involved with local festivals and events including the Central Pennsylvania Theatre and Dance Fest, ArtsFest, J.A.M. Fest, and LION Bash.

Additionally, Happy Valley Improv will feature workshops for local businesses, community organizations, units at Penn State, and large corporations. The group teaches skills like collaboration, communication, and more.

More information on Happy Valley Improv can be found on their website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Author

