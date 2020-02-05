Incoming Freshmen Resort To TikTok To Find Roommates

Well, folks, gone are the days of using your designated graduating classes Facebook page to get a roommate. Apparently, you no longer have to suffer through scrolling through pages and pages of corny introductions because the incoming class of 2024 has resorted to, you guessed it, TikTok.

For those too young to understand what these Facebook posts looked like, I dug mine up from close to two years ago so you could experience some of the cringe in person. Basically, in the olden days most incoming (girl) freshmen resorted to writing short novels that made them sound like normal, studious, clean, and fun students.

Finding a roommate through such means was often a long and trying process. For me, it took talking to probably dozens of girls to find my roommate, and I certainly lucked out with her.

Now, however, the incoming freshies have been taking over TikTok using its various trends to search for their roommates. With the popularity of the app rising exponentially, it’s certainly a new and ~interesting~ way to search for some new friends, but also a genius idea nonetheless.

Incoming freshman Grace Gonzalez has received over 200,000 views and more than 20,000 likes on her video inquiring about a roommate since posted a month ago.

“I first had the idea to make the TikTok when I put down my admission deposit and realized that I didn’t know too many people that would also be attending Penn State,” Gonzalez said. “I figured that I would probably have difficulty finding a roommate if I didn’t choose to be randomly assigned. I saw so many TikToks made by students that currently attend Penn State and I knew someone else had to be in the same situation as me.”

So, is it really possible to friend friends and potential roommates on an app where people go viral for doing the same dance over and over?

According to Gonzalez, yes.

“I did end up finding a roommate after all! I’ve received dozens of DM’s, Snapchats, and comments about the video by students who currently attend Penn State and those who will be joining me in the fall,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve found so many friends through the video and met so many people who I will be at school with and it makes me all the more excited.”

