‘Spice’ Adams To Participate In 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Former Penn State football player and social media icon Anthony “Spice” Adams will be a participant in the 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 14.

Adams will be playing on a team captained by Chance the Rapper and coached by Stephen A. Smith and Guy Fieri.

What. A. Crew.

This is the only night you will be able to see Spice Adams posting up Bad Bunny while getting screamed at by Stephen A. Smith — it should make for an absolutely electric event.

Adams was a part of the Penn State football team from 1999-2002 as a defensive tackle. He totaled 166 tackles and six-and-a-half sacks in his four-year career as a Nittany Lion. He got drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round and went on to have a nine year career in the NFL.

After his playing days, Adams entered into the comedy and television world. He hosts “The Great American Baking Show” and recently created the hilarious character “Cream E. Biggums” in his social media videos.

Check out some of Adams’ most famous work as he took on the NBA Draft Combine in character as Cream Biggums.

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

