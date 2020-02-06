THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2020 Special Events Director Emily Dalo

Name: Emily Dalo

Major: Biobehavioral Health

Past THON Experience:

THON 2017 Dancer Relations Committee Member

THON 2018 DAR Alumni Engagement Captain

THON 2019 Special Events Captain

Name an interesting, weird, or quirky fact about yourself:

Something interesting about myself is that back home, my family owns a bakery that has been open for 110 years. Dalo’s Bakery, check it out!

What made you want to apply for the Special Events director position for THON 2020?

Throughout my years here at Penn State, I have met so many people through THON in various capacities. From other student volunteers on my committee to members of THON organizations. From young alumni that spread THON’s mission beyond the boundaries of State College to stakeholders in our philanthropy. From a child sitting in the waiting room at the Penn State Children’s Hospital, decorating a cake out of Play-

Doh, to supporting a young teen as she experienced her first THON events. THON has the amazing ability to take ordinary moments and make them extraordinary. Throughout my years, I have acknowledged that it isn’t possible without the support of every member of our THON community to create these extraordinary moments. This is the reason I wanted to be a Director — to give every member of the THON community that opportunity to create special moments with the people they love.

What are your responsibilities as the Special Events director?

As the Special Events director, I am responsible for inspiring, informing, and uniting the THON Community by developing and continuing a variety of events to spread the spirit of THON year-round. The Special Events committee helps ensure that all THON alumni, supporters, children, and families can experience the endless love and support that the THON community provides. We accomplish this by planning and executing all pre-THON events including the THON 5K Presented by PNC, 100 Days ’til THON Celebration, Family Carnival, the THON Showcase Presented by FNB, No Hair Don’t Care, and all THON Athletics events.

What do you want to implement in your position this year that’s unique and differs from years past?

This year, I wanted to review every single event and create new ways for the THON Community to come together. This year, we improved the THON Dodgeball event, thanks to GEICO, to create an event that helped organizations and committees fundraise and participate in friendly competition. Also, working with COMM, we expanded the THON Kickoff Celebration to kick off the year and engage new members of the Penn

State Community to join THON’s efforts. Lastly, we have changed the Road to THON Celebration to be a post-THON event named the Closer to a Cure Celebration. This event will give our stakeholders and volunteers the opportunity to celebrate this year’s accomplishments and glimpse ahead to THON 2021. These examples, among others, have created opportunities for organizations, committees and THON supporters to feel welcome and appreciated at all THON events.

What makes the Special Events committee so cool, fun, and/or important?

Special Events is so fun because the committee is involved so heavily with the yearlong efforts of THON. For months the Special Events committee will plan these pre-THON events, deciding on themes, decorations, games, entertainment and more. It is so inspiring to see these organic ideas come to life, and how they create special moments for the THON Community and Four Diamonds families!

What are the overall goals you hope to reach with your committee for THON 2020?

For the Special Events committee, my goals are to foster a sense of community and happiness at every event throughout the year— whether it is an athletic event, the THON 5K Presented by PNC, 100 Days and more. Also, I want to create a greater sense of unity, allowing every member of the community to feel welcome at all events. Lastly, working alongside other members of the THON community, I want to find new and innovative ideas for events, while also keeping internal costs low.

Why do you THON?

Every year I have been involved in this organization, I believe the answer has changed. I say this because every year spent in THON, I have grown, learned and developed into who I am. I THON for all the Four Diamonds families I have shared moments with and all the journeys I have been on. I THON because everyone deserves the opportunity to laugh, smile, and create lasting memories with people they love. I truly believe THON is an organization that has the unique ability to make you want to be a better person — this is because of the people you’re surrounded by, and the friendships that are fostered and the light that it brings.

What’s your favorite THON memory?

This past year, I was paired with the Ayaz Family through the Teen Mentorship Program. I got to meet their family and support them throughout the year at various THON events. My favorite memory was meeting Anees for the first time at Family Carnival. We danced, played games, and even won the Cheese-ball Challenge on stage! I will always cherish this day and the Teen Mentorship Program because it introduced me to an amazing family, teen, and friend!

Per Onward State tradition, if you could be any dinosaur, which one would you be and why?

When I searched “cutest dinosaurs” on google, it said Chaoyangsaurus, so I guess I would pick that one.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

