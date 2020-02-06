Worker Brings Snowy, Smiley Surprise To Patients At Hershey Medical Center
The Penn State Hershey Medical Center shared a wholesome video to its Facebook page last week that its staff had received from the family of a patient. The kindhearted gesture was caught on video during the family’s recent visit to Penn State Children’s Hospital.
As the family looked out its window, they saw an unidentified worker creating a large smiley face in the snow. It appears that he used both his feet and rock salt to melt the snow into that shape.
The construction worker was working on the current Children’s Hospital Expansion project, but took it upon himself to — literally — spread some smiles.
The video on Facebook has received nearly 100,000 views.
“Thank you to the construction workers that helped make my daughter’s recovery a little easier all while doing your jobs,” the family of the patient said.
