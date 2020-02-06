Worker Brings Snowy, Smiley Surprise To Patients At Hershey Medical Center

The Penn State Hershey Medical Center shared a wholesome video to its Facebook page last week that its staff had received from the family of a patient. The kindhearted gesture was caught on video during the family’s recent visit to Penn State Children’s Hospital.

As the family looked out its window, they saw an unidentified worker creating a large smiley face in the snow. It appears that he used both his feet and rock salt to melt the snow into that shape.

The construction worker was working on the current Children’s Hospital Expansion project, but took it upon himself to — literally — spread some smiles.

The video on Facebook has received nearly 100,000 views.

“Thank you to the construction workers that helped make my daughter’s recovery a little easier all while doing your jobs,” the family of the patient said.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

From Mr. C’s To The Basement: A History Of Cheap Long Islands On College Ave. “It was really just paying homage to the Mr. C’s days and the Players’ days and the next thing we knew it took off like wildfire.”