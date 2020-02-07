Five Penn State Football Players Invited To NFL Scouting Combine

Penn State football’s KJ Hamler, Yetur Gross-Matos, Robert Windsor, John Reid, and Cam Brown have all been invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

The NFL released its full list of Combine participants on Friday afternoon. A total of 337 players were invited to the event, which will take place from February 24 through March 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

At this time, Gross-Matos seems to be Penn State’s safest bet as far as first-round draft picks are concerned. The defensive end left school a year early after racking up 17 sacks and 34.5 tackles-for-loss over two seasons as a starter on the Nittany Lions’ stout defense. He earned all-Big Ten recognition following each of the last two years, so his decision to enter the NFL Draft instead of finish out his Penn State career wasn’t the most surprising.

Elsewhere, Hamler is one of the more intriguing prospects available in the 2020 NFL Draft. The slot receiver checks in at just 5’9″ and 176 pounds, but his speed, elusiveness, and quickness could help him forge a productive career at the next level. Hamler, who hauled in 98 passes for 1,658 yards and 14 total touchdowns as a Nittany Lion, is expected to run a lightning-quick 40-yard dash time at the Combine.

Reid, Windsor, and Brown were all productive defenders during their time as Nittany Lions, but they all project as mid-to-late-round draft picks at this time. Windsor created a formidable pairing with Yetur Gross-Matos on the Penn State defensive line over the past two years, and Reid was consistent and bounced back nicely after missing the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL. Brown is a rangy linebacker who accumulated 135 tackles in two years as a full-time starter, and he has intriguing size (6’5″, 233 pounds) and lots of raw athleticism.

Last year, seven Penn State football representatives impressed in various ways at the NFL Scouting Combine. Kevin Givens and Ryan Bates went undrafted after their combine outings, but Miles Sanders and Trace McSorley bumped up their draft stock en route to being nabbed by the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, once the draft rolled around.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]