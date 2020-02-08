Evan Barratt’s Wild Goal Lands At No. 3 On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

PSU news by
Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
2/8/20 11:17 am

Penn State hockey’s Evan Barratt’s wild goal against Ohio State Friday night finally received the national attention it deserved Saturday morning when it checked in at No. 3 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays countdown.

Barratt opened scoring for the Nittany Lions when he batted a puck out of midair and into the net following a Liam Folkes breakaway fewer than two minutes into the game’s first period. The forward’s baseball-like efforts resulted in his 10th goal of the year.

Despite the early lead, Penn State tied Ohio State 2-2 in regulation and failed to capture a shootout victory, giving the Buckeyes sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. The conference’s top teams are still separated by very few points, though, which will result in a chaotic playoff push for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State (17-9-3, 9-7-3 Big Ten) will continue its season on Saturday, February 8 when it wraps up a two-game road series against Ohio State in Columbus. Puck drop against the conference rival is set for 5 p.m.

