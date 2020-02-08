Grant Ament Breaks Penn State Men’s Lacrosse’s All-Time Points Record
With a goal in the second quarter against Villanova, Penn State men’s lacrosse’s Grant Ament has broken the team’s all-time points record.
Ament’s goal was his 253rd career point. Since joining the team in 2016, the redshirt senior has tallied 86 career goals and 167 assists (and counting!).
Ament eclipsed Gary Martin to become the Nittany Lions’ No. 1 scorer. Martin, who played for Penn State from 1981 to1984, recorded 96 goals and 156 assists in Happy Valley. The latter was a record at the time, but Ament broke it himself with his second assist in last season’s NCAA semifinal loss to Yale.
Ament has never recorded fewer than a combined 50 goals and assists in a single season since arriving in Happy Valley. The redshirt senior rose to prominence last year after capturing the single-season assists record with 96, smashing Martin and Jeff Connor’s previous record of 44.
Penn State’s season will continue on Saturday, February 15 when it hosts Saint Joseph’s at Panzer Stadium. The game will kick off at noon that afternoon.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Wrestling Pulls Out Big Road Win Over Wisconsin
Mark Hall led the way with a fall, and Jarod Verkleeren pulled off a big upset in Penn State wrestling’s win.
RE//BAR Closes, Stage West Set To Open THON Weekend
Stage West is set to open February 21 and will feature musical acts of all genres.
Send this to a friend
Comments