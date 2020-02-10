Fashion Society Of Penn State To Host Clothing Swap Event Downtown

The Fashion Society of Penn State will host a clothing exchange event from 4 to 7 p.m. on February 11 at 3 Dots Downtown.

Fashion Society of Penn State uses its platform to unite casual fashion lovers and those who are seeking to work in the industry. The club’s goal is to provide students interested in fashion opportunities to explore it during their time at Penn State.

Community members are encouraged to bring a piece of gently used clothing and exchange it for a different piece of clothing. Guests can also donate clothing and accessories at the event.

In addition to the clothing swap, there will be pop-up shops from Joe Pa’s Closet and Thrift Grrls at the event.

Joe Pa’s Closet is set to bring over 100 t-shirts, 50 of which are $10 Penn State t-shirts. The vintage-focused account will also sell hats, jackets, tables, and other clothing pieces, and has listed some of the featured items that will be on sale on here.

This will be the first pop-up shop for Thrift Grrls. Thrift Grrls is known for supporting sustainable fashion with vintage second hand finds.

About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]