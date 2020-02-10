PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Matt McGloin Guides Guardians To Victory In First XFL Game

David Cole | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
2/10/20 4:09 am

Matt McGloin flash plenty of moxie and was a crucial part of the New York Guardians’ 23-3 win against the Tampa Bay Vipers. He threw for 182 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushing for the first touchdown in Guardians history.

McGloin’s passing touchdown was a 12-yard fade route to Colby Pearson early in the second quarter.

McGloin did a good job of managing the game and not turning the ball over. He did what he had to do in order for the Guardians to come out on top. After the game, McGloin spoke about the team’s performance.

“A lot of good, but a lot of things we need to improve on,” McGloin said. “There were flashes out there of how impressive and how good this team can be, especially offensively.”

Other Penn Staters Deandre Thompkins and Saeed Blacknall did not make an impact in their teams’ games this weekend. Thompkins was out with a foot injury and did not suit up for the D.C. Defenders, while Blacknall was targeted four times, but didn’t come away with any catches in the LA Wildcats’ loss to the Roughnecks.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Your Complete List Of The Dancers For THON 2020

Congratulations to those selected to dance this year!

Emily, Sarah Still Among Most Popular THON Dancer Names

Like the inevitability of men’s gymnastics winning the pep rally, another THON dynasty continued once the list became public this weekend.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend