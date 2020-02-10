Matt McGloin Guides Guardians To Victory In First XFL Game
Matt McGloin flash plenty of moxie and was a crucial part of the New York Guardians’ 23-3 win against the Tampa Bay Vipers. He threw for 182 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushing for the first touchdown in Guardians history.
McGloin’s passing touchdown was a 12-yard fade route to Colby Pearson early in the second quarter.
McGloin did a good job of managing the game and not turning the ball over. He did what he had to do in order for the Guardians to come out on top. After the game, McGloin spoke about the team’s performance.
“A lot of good, but a lot of things we need to improve on,” McGloin said. “There were flashes out there of how impressive and how good this team can be, especially offensively.”
Other Penn Staters Deandre Thompkins and Saeed Blacknall did not make an impact in their teams’ games this weekend. Thompkins was out with a foot injury and did not suit up for the D.C. Defenders, while Blacknall was targeted four times, but didn’t come away with any catches in the LA Wildcats’ loss to the Roughnecks.
