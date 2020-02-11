Eisenhower Auditorium To Close For Facility Renovations In June

Eisenhower Auditorium will close temporarily from June until November, according to a university press release. The nearly 50-year-old building is set to undergo various facility improvements construction operations during its closure to the public.

Although no events or performances will be held during the estimated five-month closure, employees will still be able to use the building and the box office will remain open. The Center for the Performing Arts, which typically holds shows in the auditorium, will commence a modified schedule of events in the fall before resuming normal operations in December.

The classic look of the auditorium will mostly remain the same, as most of the work being done is “behind the scenes.” Improvements to things such as mechanical systems, emergency lighting, and accessibility all will work to modernize the auditorium. The renovation will also include a full roof replacement.

The university also said that there will be future renovation phases to meet various needs that the auditorium is struggling to upkeep currently. The timing and severity of these future upgrades are currently unknown.

Eisenhower originally opened in 1974, and has been Penn State’s go-to theatrical performance space ever since. The auditorium seats 2.,500 people and hosts close to 200 events every year.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

