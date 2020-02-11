Penn State Wrestling’s Nick Lee Named Big Ten Wrestler Of The Week

Penn State’s 141-pounder No. 2 Nick Lee was Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for last week after a huge weekend in which he went 2-0 against a pair of top-10 opponents.

Lee has been nothing short of unstoppable so far for the Nittany Lions this season. The junior is 16-0 on the year and has scored bonus points in 15 out of his 16 bouts. He is coming off a very impressive weekend as No. 2 Penn State gained two big victories on the road against No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 6 Minnesota.

When the Nittany Lions traveled to Wisconsin Friday night, No. 7 Tristan Moran had no answer for Lee, who’s ranked No. 2 in the weight class. Lee majored Moran 14-1 in a dominating fashion. Just two days later, Lee came up big again against No. 4 Mitch McKee, earning a fall in the first period.

Lee has really embraced the grind and stepped into a leadership role for Penn State this season. After placing at the NCAA Championships the past two years, Lee is a favorite to climb to the top of the podium in March.

Penn State’s stud will face his toughest test of the year this Saturday when No. 1 Luke Pletcher and No. 3 Ohio State visit the Bryce Jordan Center to face the No. 2 Nittany Lions.

The dual between No. 2 Penn State and the No. 3 Buckeyes will be on Saturday, February 15 in the Bryce Jordan Center. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Max Tolson Max is a junior majoring in print journalism. He hails from the small town of Millsboro, DE and loves to watch the Eagles and Penn State wrestling. Follow him on twitter @TolsonMax or send emails to [email protected] Go Birds!

West Beaver Arts Collective Re-Invents What It Means To ‘Jam Band’ “I think what makes us stand out from other people is that we all have so many different personalities, but we all kind of have the same concept of what we’re trying to do.”