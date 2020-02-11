THON Idol To Give Students Chance To Perform Karaoke FTK

Time to dust off that old karaoke machine and brush up on your skills for the biggest test of your life: competing for a chance to sing karaoke with one of the bands on THON weekend.

THON and local cover band SouthPaw are partnering together for the first-ever, THON Idol to bring this event to the stage in just a few weeks. You can normally catch SouthPaw doing karaoke at the Phyrst on Monday nights, but now you can take part in the fun FTK.

And for those like me looking to fulfill their American Idol dreams, this is your chance to do so. In order to apply, participants must film themselves singing one of the bangers below and submit it by Sunday, February 16. We know you all have plenty of experience with more than a few of these.

The application requires students to submit their video audition, fill out some basic backgrounds info, and answer the optional question of why the student wants to participate in the first-ever THON Idol.

We dance in 10!

