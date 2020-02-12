‘Wedding For Good’ To Raise Money For Mental Health, Promote Community

Love is in the air in Happy Valley this week — and no, not all of it has to do with Valentine’s Day. The first annual “Wedding For Good” event is slated to kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 15 in downtown State College.

Organized by Jason Brown and colleague Angela Steco, “Wedding For Good” is a unique fundraiser for mental health. It entails a staged wedding ceremony between Steco and Brown at Three Dots, followed by a fancy reception catered by Federal Taphouse at the Hyatt Place.

The reception will also include comedic flare from Happy Valley Improv, a cash bar, funky music, and various activities that tie in mental health awareness. One such activity involves Taproot Kitchen — a culinary business that hires adults with autism and other intellectual disabilities. Individuals will be able to hangout, talk, and make their own appetizers alongside Taproot employees to learn about mental health in a completely different capacity.

Throughout the night, those in attendance will have the opportunity to win a $3,000 dollar diamond ring, donated by Confer’s Jewelers in Bellfonte. Organizers also hope to have mental health professionals from State College available to facilitate conversations about mental health after the ceremony and before the reception.

Tickets for the event are being sold for $25, and all proceeds will benefit United Way, the Jana Marie Foundation, Tides, and the Osaze Osagie Foundation at Penn State.

Brown and Steco came up with the idea for the fundraiser this past summer after mutual friends started joking about how the pair often acts like a married couple. The B945 Radio colleagues have worked together for nearly five years, serving as co-hosts for the station’s morning show each day. The jokes, in turn, planted a seed for the fundraiser, and suddenly “Wedding For Good” was born.

“Angela and I wanted to do something fun and give back to the community,” Brown said in a release. “We wanted to try something weird, quirky, and different.”

Brown and Stecco have worked hard to add their own personal touches and creativity, so that this fundraiser stands out among all others.

Through it all, Brown says he hopes they can help raise awareness about mental health services in State College, encourage community members to support each other, and provide an opportunity for people to do something for others.

“I want people to have fun,” Brown said. “Raising money for good causes and doing something good for another group of people should be an enjoyable time. It should be something that people look forward to like every single year.”

“A traditional wedding unites two people. Wedding For Good unites the community,” the release reads.

About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.