No Hair Don’t Care Fundraiser Returning To HUB February 17

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
2/14/20 4:04 am

THON’s annual No Hair Don’t Care fundraiser will return to the HUB Monday, February 17 just in time before a rapidly approaching THON Weekend.

The event, which allows students to get their heads shaved for $10, will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in 129 HUB that afternoon. Participants can credit their donations to their THON orgs or IDCs at the fundraiser as well. Unlike your typical barbershop, no appointments are necessary for the event.

No Hair Don’t Care aims to drum up support for pediatric cancer patients, as many affected by the disease lose their hair to chemotherapy treatments throughout their battles. The fun isn’t just limited to guys, though. Ladies are encouraged to participate by getting undercuts shaven.

Small efforts like this can go such a long way to help someone dealing with a disease as dangerous as cancer and even put a smile on their face.

Plus, the shaved head is a really good look. I mean, just look at this handsome devil!

We dance in one week, folks!

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

