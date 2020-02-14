Pat Chambers Donates $1,000 To THON As Part Of Nittany Lion’s New ‘$7k In 7 Days’ Campaign

The Nittany Lion mascot officially launched his “$7k in 7 days” campaign on Friday afternoon with the goal of raising $7,000 for THON before it kicks off at the Bryce Jordan Center next week.

Pat Chambers kicked off that fundraising goal by donating $1,000 #FTK, according to an announcement from Penn State men’s basketball.

The @NittanyLion is dancing in @THON 2020 #FTK | #ClimbWithUs



His $7k in 7 Days Campaign started today!



Coach Chambers is going to kick this thing off with the first $1k… the rest in on you https://t.co/7Ym2YFH2eq https://t.co/TiHGRBdRFR pic.twitter.com/iH2kyd9n2x — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 14, 2020

Zach Sowa — the Penn State senior who’s donned the Nittany Lion costume for the past three years — will be one of the 700-plus students dancing for all 46 hours of THON. You can donate to his campaign by clicking here, and Sowa will work towards reaching that $7,000 goal in a number of different ways throughout the next week.

Sowa and Eric Gaspich, Beaver Stadium’s mic man best known for yelling “Are you ready for Penn State football?” prior to home games, will be wearing unique shorts that have the campaign’s link and QR code. You can scan the code on your smartphone’s camera to instantly access the donor drive throughout the upcoming week.

Additionally, Sowa and Gaspich will also give away 77 t-shirts — including some during a t-shirt toss at Penn State men’s basketball’s home game against Northwestern on Saturday. Here’s an early look at those t-shirts:

Photos courtesy of Zach Sowa

Penn State men’s basketball’s contest against Northwestern tips off at noon on Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center, but that won’t be the only place where you can possibly grab these one 77-of-a-kind t-shirts. Sowa and Gaspich will also give them away at Penn State wrestling’s dual against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday night and randomly around campus throughout the week.

We dance in 7!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]