Pat Chambers Donates $1,000 To THON As Part Of Nittany Lion’s New ‘$7k In 7 Days’ Campaign
The Nittany Lion mascot officially launched his “$7k in 7 days” campaign on Friday afternoon with the goal of raising $7,000 for THON before it kicks off at the Bryce Jordan Center next week.
Pat Chambers kicked off that fundraising goal by donating $1,000 #FTK, according to an announcement from Penn State men’s basketball.
Zach Sowa — the Penn State senior who’s donned the Nittany Lion costume for the past three years — will be one of the 700-plus students dancing for all 46 hours of THON. You can donate to his campaign by clicking here, and Sowa will work towards reaching that $7,000 goal in a number of different ways throughout the next week.
Sowa and Eric Gaspich, Beaver Stadium’s mic man best known for yelling “Are you ready for Penn State football?” prior to home games, will be wearing unique shorts that have the campaign’s link and QR code. You can scan the code on your smartphone’s camera to instantly access the donor drive throughout the upcoming week.
Additionally, Sowa and Gaspich will also give away 77 t-shirts — including some during a t-shirt toss at Penn State men’s basketball’s home game against Northwestern on Saturday. Here’s an early look at those t-shirts:
Penn State men’s basketball’s contest against Northwestern tips off at noon on Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center, but that won’t be the only place where you can possibly grab these
one 77-of-a-kind t-shirts. Sowa and Gaspich will also give them away at Penn State wrestling’s dual against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday night and randomly around campus throughout the week.
We dance in 7!
