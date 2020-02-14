What You See Is (More) Than What You Get With Luke Combs

I’ll admit that I only jumped on the Luke Combs bandwagon after hearing “Beautiful Crazy” for the first time a few years ago. But with a song as beautiful and romantic as that, how could you not fall in love with the rest of his music?

Combs performed in front of a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center crowd Thursday night as part of his “What You See Is What You Get” tour.

Special guest Drew Parker kicked off the first act of the night, performing his songs “I Was Lying,” “Hell Yeah When I Say I’m In,” and “Party in the Back.” Parker’s set was fairly short, but he managed to keep the incoming crowd engaged and entertained with his country-pop songs.

Ashley McBryde followed Parker with her selection of songs including “One Night Standards,” “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” and “Luckiest S.O.B.” Unlike Parker, McBryde brought more of an ~edgy~ rock vibe to her country songs.

About 25 minutes after the end of McBryde’s act, Combs finally came on stage to open with “When It Rains It Pours.” He donned his classic trucker hat, black button-down short-sleeve shirt, jeans, and boots look.

As if the crowd wasn’t fired up already, Combs performed “1, 2 Many” and ended the song by shotgunning a beer in true college fashion. Throughout the rest of his performance, he had a red solo cup filled with beer on him at all times, even pouring some into a few fans’ cups.

He followed suit with “Refrigerator Door” and as he sang, a slideshow of his family and fiancee played in the background. This presentation changed about halfway through the song to feature pictures of the Penn State men’s basketball team and the football team.

He captured the audience’s hearts when he serenaded them with “Even Though I’m Leaving” and “Beautiful Crazy.” Combs also got into the Valentine’s Day spirit with a song called “Lovin’ On You.”

Combs closed his set with “Beer Never Broke My Heart” before coming back on stage for an encore, where he actually closed the show with “Better Together,” “What You See is What You Get,” and finally, “Hurricane.”

The country star kept the energy going all throughout the concert, only stopping to thank the fans for everything they’ve done for him and to introduce his band. Combs’ contagious personality showcased throughout the entire performance.

It’s no surprise that Combs is one of country music’s rising stars, and his performance only reinforced that notion. His infectious charm, energy, and passion all shine through on stage, resulting in an incredibly exciting and fulfilling performance.

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English from Minersville, PA. If you want to know where that is exactly, just google it. She loves musical theatre, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.