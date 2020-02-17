Energetic MAX Concert Did Not Make Fans ‘Love Him Less’

MAX, formally known as Max Schneider, put on the Valentine’s Day performance of the year on Friday night.

The crowd was extremely engaged and energetic for the duration of the concert. The event was hosted by Penn State’s Student Programming Association (SPA) in the HUB’s Alumni Hall.

From the moment MAX stepped foot on stage, his energy level never once wavered. MAX ran on stage and immediately started performing “Savage” to get the crowd hyped up. Halfway through the song, he jumped on top of the barrier and got the people in the wild crowd to put their hands together.

MAX followed “Savage” with “Holla,” and a rendition of “Ms. Jackson” by OutKast. Max sported a light yellow T-shirt, black tight pants, and a statement Gucci belt.

The audience, primarily Penn State students, resonated with zestful songs like “One More Weekend” and “Basement Party.” So, don’t be surprised if these songs suddenly make an appearance in the frats.

It was very clear that MAX loves Valentine’s Day. He had the ~ladies~ put their hands up and sing female anthem,”Milkshake,” with him.

MAX thanked Penn State for being so welcoming and talked about his New York pride. He dedicated the song “Still New York” to out-of-state students who now call Penn State their home.

The crowd favorite of the night was “Love Me Less.” MAX shared that the hit went Gold the night of the performance. The audience knew every lyric and belted them loud.

MAX once again celebrated Valentine’s Day with some sexy saxophone vibes. He brought a saxophone player out on stage and serenaded all of the ladies in the crowd with “Sax On The Beach.”

As if MAX didn’t already pull on the heart strings of his audience, his emotional performance of “Lights Down Low” sure did. He dedicated the song to his valentine, his beautiful wife.

MAX shared that he wrote this song for her and proposed to her with it. When the song ended, he brought her out on stage and kissed her in front of the crowd.

Continuing with the Valentine’s Day theme, MAX encouraged everyone to be authentic and love themselves and others, always. It was a sweet little twist on the usual norms for Valentine’s Day.

MAX performed Broadway-esque song “Mug Shot.” The crowd danced and chanted during this performance. MAX caught many off guard by leaving the stage so quickly.

Penn Staters were not ready for the night to be over and remained in Alumni Hall until MAX came back out on stage.

“Are y’all not done yet?,” MAX said. “Is Penn State the craziest fucking college in America? Let’s show those Stanford nerds that they don’t have nothing on you guys.”

MAX ended the night with interactive songs “Gibberish” and “Checklist”.

Even with the encore, the set barely stretched to 45 minutes. The crowd was disappointed that he didn’t stay longer, but they thoroughly enjoyed his performance. He certainly ended Valentine’s Day 2020 with a bang.

About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

