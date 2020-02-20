Coalition Of Graduate Employees To Host Rally To Support UC Santa Cruz Strike

Penn State’s Coalition of Graduate Employees (CGE) will hold a rally in support of the ongoing UC Santa Cruz graduate workers’ strike, according to a university press release. The rally will take place on Friday, February 21 at the Allen Street Gates, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Due to high price of living in Santa Cruz, graduate residents are having trouble affording housing. The students are asking for higher wages to sustain the cost of living in the outskirts of the Silicon Valley.

“The graduate assistants at UCSC cannot support themselves and do their work without the cost of living adjustment they’re demanding,” rally organizer Bailey Campbell said in a release. “When the cost of rent is higher than the average monthly salary, something needs to change.”

Despite the graduate students striking in Santa Cruz for more than a week, the UCSC administration hasn’t budged on increasing pay. Police has been called to campus, and the workers’ have been threatened with “termination if they do not submit their final grades by Friday,” per release.

At the Penn State rally, speakers will discuss the situation, and signatures for a letter of solidarity will be collected.

