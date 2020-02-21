Alumni Host ‘Hope From Coast To Coast’ Virtual Running Event For THON

Hope From Coast to Coast is a virtual running/walking event hosted by the Penn State Dance Marathon Alumni Interest Group (DMAIG) to raise funds and awareness for THON. This year’s HFC2C is the fourth annual event.

Twenty-two individuals are raising money through the event, and twenty individuals are participating in the running/ walking event that has been taking place all week. A vast number of donors are supporting Hope From Coast to Coast through these participants.

Individuals can have their own individual fundraisers within a team.

This year, there are twelve teams participating, four of which were created by DMAIG at the beginning of the fundraiser. The four pre-created teams — Strength, Wisdom, Courage, and Honesty — are associated with each of the four diamonds.

The Strength Team runs 100 miles collectively. The Wisdom Team runs 50 miles collectively. The Courage Team has participants that run 10 miles during the week. The Honesty Team has participants that run or walk 1 mile during the week.

When someone makes a donation, they have the opportunity to support any of the twelve teams and a specific member of the team.

Organized runs are taking place all over the United States. There are runners on the West Coast, East Coast, on the beach, in communities, in the city, and more.

Hope From Coast to Coast participants have pledged vast numbers of miles, all For The Kids. Robert Dietz will be running 22 miles in State College on Saturday, February 22. Stephanie Wittig pledged to run 20 miles throughout the week leading up to THON weekend.

Last year, HFC2C raised $20,000. Their goal for this year’s THON is to raise $30,000.

The largest pledged run is to fundraise $7,500. The team Heart and Sole has gone above and beyond in their fundraising this year. They are extremely close to meeting that goal.

Four years ago, Hope From Coast to Coast was created as a way for alumni to continue to support THON through the passion and community of DMAIG.

This group allows alumni to participate in the magic of THON by being a supporter, advocate, and champion of THON’s mission in their own communities.

“Even after graduation, your participation in THON doesn’t have to stop.” Alexandria Ruf, the HFC2C Director, said. “By creating an event that allows alumni to participate as much or as little as they want, it creates an opportunity for everyone to support the cause from wherever they are in the world.”

Even today, alumni can still support HFC2C. Individuals can fundraise themselves and donate to existing fundraisers.

Individuals are also encouraged to outline their shoe on a piece of paper, decorate it, post it to social media with the hashtag #HFC2C, and tag @pennstatedmaig.

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]