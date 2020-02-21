THON 2020: Best Hats On The Concourse
Hats are the added accessory that can top off any THON outfit. We compiled a list of the craziest, coolest, most creative hats throughout the entire concourse.
College Gameday hard hats? I expect nothing less in our city.
When I say yee, you say haw.
We love an anime queen.
Willy Wonka in the flesh.
The look wouldn’t have been complete without a crown.
Wearing your hat on your shirt is the new thing.
“Fish are friends. Not food.”
Kacey Musgraves. Maren Morris. Is that you?!
Imagine being friends with Kacey Musgraves…
This guy could not stop cheesin’ when he found out that his hat was getting featured. We love the spirit.
