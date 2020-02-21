PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

THON 2020: Best Hats On The Concourse

By Colleen Nersten
2/21/20 11:25 pm

Hats are the added accessory that can top off any THON outfit. We compiled a list of the craziest, coolest, most creative hats throughout the entire concourse.

College Gameday hard hats? I expect nothing less in our city.

When I say yee, you say haw.

We love an anime queen.

Willy Wonka in the flesh.

The look wouldn’t have been complete without a crown.

Wearing your hat on your shirt is the new thing.

“Fish are friends. Not food.”

Kacey Musgraves. Maren Morris. Is that you?!

Imagine being friends with Kacey Musgraves…

This guy could not stop cheesin’ when he found out that his hat was getting featured. We love the spirit.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Colleen Nersten

Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Saturday

Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON

Brotherhood’s Bond: How Two THON Children Joined The Fraternity That Supports Them

“I feel like I’ve been a brother my entire life because that’s what they made me.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend