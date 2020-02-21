THON 2020: Best Tutus On The Concourse

Funky leggings? Check. Bandana? Check? Fanny pack? Check. Tutu? Check.

The concourse is filled with colorful tutus of all shapes and sizes. We gathered a list of the most festive choices.

A purple tutu completes the all-purple look for this THON-goer.

What is better than one purple and blue tutu? Two purple and blue tutus!

This neon tutu is the brightest one on the concourse. She makes the thunder sticks look dull.

The pink tutu pairs perfectly with her sequin leggings.

An orange and yellow tutu is the perfect accessory to spice up a plain white T-shirt.

We can’t help but appreciate the subtle Cosmo and Wanda action happening on the left. Those fairies always know how to sneak around to everything.

A blue and white tutu is useful for every Penn State occasion: practical and fashionable.

The second pink tutu of the night just proves how popular this choice is.

Nothing says best friends like blue and white tutus.

About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]