We Want To See You Renegade At THON

Students have been Renegading the duration of THON. Whether they’re in line for the bathroom, in the stands, or doing the line dance, it never ends.

The Renegade Snap filter got us thinking about just how many people will do the iconic Gen-Z dance this weekend, so record you and your friends doing the dance and send it to us!

We want you to send us your best version of the Renegade dance at THON. Whether it is you individually or your entire org, we want to see them all.

Send all videos of renegade dances to [email protected] to be featured on our website.

Who knows, maybe we’ll make you the next big TikTok star. Embrace your inner-Charli D’Amelio and show THON what you’re made of.

About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]