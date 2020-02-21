What To Do This Weekend Besides THON
State College is officially the City of THON for the weekend.
Although it might seem like the entire student body is flocking to the Bryce Jordan Center, there are still plenty of things to do around town and on campus. Here are a few other things going on this weekend:
“The Lucky Boy”
The School of Theatre’s commission project with Kirsten Childs will close this weekend. Based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale “The Devil with the Three Golden Hairs,” the musical follows Lucky, a boy who falls in love with King Ambrose’s daughter, Vocal Fry. In order to be with her, he must bring Ambrose three hairs from the devil’s head. You can catch the play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night.
Penn State Men’s Hockey vs. Minnesota
Penn State men’s hockey will face Minnesota in a two-game series this weekend at Pegula Ice Arena. Game one begins at 8:30 p.m. Friday, while the puck drops for game two at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse vs. Yale
No. 1 Penn State men’s lacrosse will square off against No. 3 Yale at noon Saturday. The last time both teams faced each other was during the second semifinal of the NCAA tournament back in May.
Bob Perks Fund Rock the 80s Benefit Concert
The Bob Perks Fund will host a “Rock the 80s” benefit concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the State Theatre downtown. The organization raises funds to support families affected by cancer.
The Clarks
The Clarks will perform at 7 p..m Saturday Rebar downtown. Tickets are required and can be purchased online.
Penn State Women’s Lacrosse vs. Cornell
Women’s lacrosse will face off against Cornell on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Panzer Stadium. The Nittany Lions have won their first three games of the season, and will attempt to continue their streak against the Bears.
Penn State Wrestling vs. American University
The No. 2 Nittany Lions will match up against American University at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23 in Rec Hall, just a few hours before the conclusion of THON.
